Investors Buy Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday.

ELYS stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 115.52%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

