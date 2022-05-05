Investors Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 2,552.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.