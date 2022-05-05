Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NVTA opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Invitae has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

