InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $5.49 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

