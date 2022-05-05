iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IPW opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.73.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million.
iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.
