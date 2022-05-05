IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

