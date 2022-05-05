IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

