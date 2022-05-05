IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

IRIX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

