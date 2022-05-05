ironSource (IS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect ironSource to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ironSource has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ironSource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $4.15 on Thursday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

IS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,260,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ironSource by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 496,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ironSource by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ironSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

