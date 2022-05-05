IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRCP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

