iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Shaun Bonett Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Shaun Bonett purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$750,000.00 ($528,169.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and purchase services for insurance, utilities, and personal finance products in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, Energy and Telecommunications, and Other. It compares and sells private health, life, car, pet, travel, business, and home and contents insurance, as well as overseas health cover products; and home, car, personal, and business loans, as well as income protection products and credit cards.

