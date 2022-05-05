iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,161,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,348,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,327,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.