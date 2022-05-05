iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
