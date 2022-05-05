Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISDR opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

