iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

