Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ITCB stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

