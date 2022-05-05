Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
ITCB stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.