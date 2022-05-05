ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.87) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530.75 ($6.63).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 327.10 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.98.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

