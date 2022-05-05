Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.17.

IVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

