Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IVN. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 174.75.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

