IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

ISEE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

