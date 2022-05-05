Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

