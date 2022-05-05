Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Jackson Financial stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.