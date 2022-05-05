JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of JAKK opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.75. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,323,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $227,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

