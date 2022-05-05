Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.