Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

