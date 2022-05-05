Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $4,900.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,558.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,585.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,777.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.