Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $4,900.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,558.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,585.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,777.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.