Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,260 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.