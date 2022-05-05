JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

