JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. JD.com reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

JD opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of -166.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

