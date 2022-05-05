Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 94.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

CLX opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

