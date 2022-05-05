Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eaton Co. plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 46.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

