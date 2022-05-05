Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

