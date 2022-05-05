Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.26.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$69.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$66.87 and a 1-year high of C$86.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

