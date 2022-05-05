Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

