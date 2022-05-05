Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.45.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $257.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $227.49 and a one year high of $374.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

