Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. Woodward has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

