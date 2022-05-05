Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

