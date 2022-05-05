Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CSL Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CSL in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
CSL Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.
