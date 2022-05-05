Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medifast, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast stock opened at $191.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.68. Medifast has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $53,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,567.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

