JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

