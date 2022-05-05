JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Get JFrog alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.