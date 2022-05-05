JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOAN stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.