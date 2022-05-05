JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.
In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter.
JOAN stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
