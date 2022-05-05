John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
PDT stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.