John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

PDT stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

