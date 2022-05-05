Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,788,000 after purchasing an additional 105,032 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 216.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

