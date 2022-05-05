Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

