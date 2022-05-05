Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

JCI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

