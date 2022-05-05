Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

JCI stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

