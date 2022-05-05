Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

JCI stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

