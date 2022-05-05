JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 250

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 221 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.10. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.