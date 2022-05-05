JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims boohoo group (LON:BOO) Target Price to GBX 190

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 159.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 73.28 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

