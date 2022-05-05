Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
KDMN opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.