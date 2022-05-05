Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

KLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

